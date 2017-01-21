Suspect in murder of "Lambada" singer arrested in Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian police have detained three men in what has been described as a robbery gone awry, Report informs citing foreign media.

Loalwa Braz, the Brazilian singer best known as the voice of the 1989 global hit "Lambada," was found dead in a burned out car near her home in a coastal town outside of Rio de Janeiro.

Detained man said that he had participated in the crime with two accomplices, and his motive was revenge - the suspect used to work at the hotel, which was owned by the singer, but then was fired.

The police believe that the criminals did not intend to kill the singer, but she was desperately resisting. The attackers took 4500 USD, as well as the "gold record".

