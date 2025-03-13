Sweden strengthens Ukraine with 18 high-tech artillery units

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden has announced plans to send an additional 18 advanced Archer artillery systems to Ukraine, along with five ARTHUR counter-battery radar systems, as part of its continued support for Kyiv amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

This decision revealed on the current date, marks a significant escalation in Sweden’s military aid to Ukraine, aimed at bolstering the country’s ability to counter Russian artillery fire, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The package, valued at approximately $271 million, will be procured and donated through Sweden’s defense administration, with deliveries expected to begin in 2026 for the Archers and as early as 2025 for the radars.

The move underscores Sweden’s commitment to enhancing Ukraine’s defensive capabilities in a war that has stretched into its third year, highlighting a broader international effort to provide Kyiv with sophisticated weaponry.

The Archer artillery system, developed by BAE Systems Bofors in Sweden, is a modern, self-propelled howitzer designed for rapid deployment and precision strikes. Mounted on a modified Volvo A30D 6×6 all-terrain chassis, it carries a 155mm gun with a barrel length of 52 calibers, capable of firing at ranges exceeding 30 miles with standard rounds.

When equipped with specialized ammunition like the M982 Excalibur, a GPS-guided projectile, its reach extends to nearly 37 miles. The system’s automation sets it apart from many traditional artillery platforms. A crew of three or four operates it entirely from an armored cabin, protected against small arms fire and shell fragments.

The gun can fire up to eight rounds per minute, with a magazine holding 21 shells, and it features a unique capability known as Multiple Round Simultaneous Impact. This allows a single Archer to deliver up to six shells on a target at once by adjusting the firing angle and charge, a feature that maximizes its destructive potential.

In addition to its firepower, the Archer’s wheeled design gives it a top speed of about 43 miles per hour on roads, and it can transition from travel to firing mode in under 30 seconds, and then relocate just as quickly after a salvo.

Complementing the Archers in this aid package are the ARTHUR radar systems, also Swedish-designed, which specialize in locating enemy artillery. These mobile radars, mounted on trucks, can detect incoming shells and calculate their point of origin within seconds, providing coordinates for counterstrikes at ranges up to 25 miles or more, depending on conditions.

The system’s ability to track multiple targets simultaneously makes it a valuable tool for identifying and neutralizing threats like Russian howitzers or rocket launchers. Together, the Archers and ARTHUR radars form a synergistic pairing, enabling Ukrainian forces to both detect enemy positions and respond with precise, long-range fire.

