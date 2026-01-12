News.az
News
Sweden
Tag:
Sweden
France's Mistral to build data centers in Sweden
11 Feb 2026-16:10
Swedish soldier killed in ice-climbing accident in Austria
07 Feb 2026-09:21
Sweden, Denmark fund air defence systems for Ukraine
03 Feb 2026-15:57
Tesla gains in Sweden despite sales slump in Norway
02 Feb 2026-15:34
Sweden, Azerbaijan hold political consultations in Baku
29 Jan 2026-10:10
Ericsson posts strong profit, unveils buyback plan
23 Jan 2026-11:04
Ericsson to cut 1,600 jobs in Sweden
15 Jan 2026-21:09
Sweden to invest $435M to improve drone capabilities
14 Jan 2026-19:19
Finland and Sweden call for tougher EU sanctions on Russia
12 Jan 2026-23:44
Sweden urges EU ban on Russian oil and luxury exports
12 Jan 2026-17:57
