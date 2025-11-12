Sweden’s finance minister sees signs of economic recovery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden’s economy is showing signs of picking up after a period of sluggish growth, Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said Wednesday, though uncertainty remains high.

“You can say that the mood in the Swedish economy is better when it comes to both businesses and industry,” Svantesson told a press conference, highlighting improving sentiment among companies and industrial sectors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Households in Sweden have remained cautious about spending despite real wage growth and eight interest rate cuts by the central bank since spring 2024. Yet the latest data shows promising momentum: GDP grew 1.1% in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter, exceeding earlier expectations, according to the October 29 flash estimate.

The right-wing government has proposed Sweden’s most expansive budget since the pandemic, aimed at boosting household incomes and accelerating growth ahead of a general election scheduled for September 2026.

News.Az