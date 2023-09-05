Swiss companies express willingness to support Azerbaijan in restoration of Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several Swiss companies have already expressed willingness to participate in the ongoing restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, said Swiss Charge d'affaires to Baku Alexander Hoffet.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event marking Switzerland’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

"Companies from Switzerland are already successfully operating in Azerbaijan. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has been present on our market for a long time. Swiss companies are ready to provide their advanced technologies to Azerbaijan for use in the restoration of Karabakh," the diplomat said.

Hoffet added that there is a noticeable increase in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Switzerland.

