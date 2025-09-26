Syria's UN moment highlights its pursuit of peace and prosperity

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Syria is reclaiming its rightful place among the nations of the world," said Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly this week, delivering the first Syrian speech at the UN since 1967.

Syrians in Damascus gathered in public squares to watch it together, a sign that this was not just another diplomatic ritual but a moment of national catharsis, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



The symbolism was undeniable. Syria, after 14 years of bloody civil war and the fall of the Assad regime in December, was presenting itself anew. It was securing its place in international politics.

Al Sharaa's speech, and the delegation's entire US visit, was about redefining Syria’s identity as a state, courting legitimacy abroad by engaging other world leaders in bilateral meetings, and laying down the groundwork for reconstruction efforts.

In his address, al Sharaa spoke of the massacres and crimes against humanity committed during the Assad era and declared that Syria has now put this past behind it and is opening a new page—an indication of the scale of the country's transformation.

