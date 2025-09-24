Turkish President Erdogan meets Syrian President Assad in New York
AA Photo
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York.
Also present at the meeting were Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.
Erdogan is in the city for the 80th UN General Assembly, continuing his diplomatic engagements.