Turkish President Erdogan meets Syrian President Assad in New York
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York.

Also present at the meeting were Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Erdogan is in the city for the 80th UN General Assembly, continuing his diplomatic engagements.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

