Telegraph: Britain has come out in favor of using nuclear weapons alongside Germany

Telegraph: Britain has come out in favor of using nuclear weapons alongside Germany

The nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard. The push for common European nuclear weapons has been described as an ‘extremely dangerous escalation’. Photograph: PA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The British military leadership has spoken out in favor of the joint use of nuclear weapons with Germany, News.Az reports citing the The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

"Senior military officials, including a former chief of the defence staff and NATO secretary general, have called on Britain to begin talks with Berlin on a new defence pact," the report says.

The publication also notes that such proposals have emerged amid "growing concerns" that the United States will one day cease to act as a guarantor of European security, as has been the case since the end of World War II.

As The Daily Telegraph notes, official negotiations between Great Britain and Germany on this issue have not yet begun.

The United Kingdom's nuclear weapons are currently deployed on four Vanguard-class submarines, which carry American Trident II (D5) ballistic missiles. London intends to add F35A fighter jets armed with tactical nuclear weapons to this fleet.

News.Az