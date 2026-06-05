Lebanon’s president warns Iran to keep its distance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun accused Iran of leveraging the situation in Lebanon in its negotiations with the United States, telling CNN, "This is not your country."

In an unusually frank interview with CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour, Aoun said that Lebanon has been caught between the parties to the conflict: Iran, Israel and the United States, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

A military solution will never bring peace to northern Israel, Aoun said, wondering if Israel and its inhabitants "have not grown tired of waging war since 1948," according to CNN on Friday.

Over the past three months, more than 3,500 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon. A fifth of Lebanon's population has been forced to leave their homes, Aoun said in the interview.

News.Az