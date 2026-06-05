U.S. announces new sanctions targeting Iran

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The United States imposed new sanctions related to Iran on Friday, targeting multiple entities, individuals, and LPG tankers, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Among 12 entities designated are five that are based in the Marshall Islands, four in the UAE, and one in China, according to details posted to the department's website, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Six vessels were targeted, including four Panama-flagged tankers.

News.Az