Azerbaijan denounces reports claiming Israeli use of its territory in Iran conflict

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The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has firmly rejected reports published on Middle East Eye and Haaretz suggesting that Israel used Azerbaijani territory during its recent conflict with Iran.

"The allegations published on June 5, 2026, by middleeasteye.net and haaretz.com information resources regarding Israel's alleged use of Azerbaijani territory during the war with Iran constitute a gross manipulation circulated without any reference to facts and pure disinformation, which are also intended to mislead the international community, create tension in the region, and undermine regional stability and interstate relations," the agency said in a statement, News.Az reports.

News.Az