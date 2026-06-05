Switzerland and France agree on coordinated military plan for G7 summit

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Switzerland has reached an agreement with neighboring France on a military cooperation plan to ensure security during the upcoming Group of 7 summit in mid-June, the government announced on Friday.

The focus of the joint security plan for the event that takes place from June 15-17 is particularly on security around Lake Geneva and its airspace, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The agreement comes after the Swiss army said that it would deploy around 4,000 troops inside its territory during the summit held across Lake Geneva in the French town of Evian-les-Bains that will be attended by G7 member countries and heads of state.

"Against a backdrop of heightened global tensions, the summit requires the implementation of exceptional security measures, including within Swiss territory," the government said.

News.Az