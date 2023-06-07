Taking concrete steps important for Sweden's membership in NATO - Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Concrete steps are important for Sweden's NATO membership, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a telephone conversation with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Bilström, News.az reports.

Swedish Supreme Court decided to extradite PKK terrorist to Türkiye.

On June 3, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers. Hakan Fidan was appointed to the position of Foreign Minister.

News.Az