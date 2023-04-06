taly’s ex-PM Berlusconi diagnosed with leukemia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has leukemia, News.Az reports citing Corriere della Sera.

The politician, 86, was admitted to the San Raffaele hospital with suspected pneumonia on Wednesday. This is a new hospitalization after he was discharged from hospital a week ago. According to the Italian newspaper, it was then when he had tests taken, to check his bone marrow, too. Pneumonia may have resulted from a weakness caused by leukemia. Berlusconi is being treated in intensive care.

The newspaper did not clarify the source of the information.

Neither health officials, nor Forza Italia, or his family has made an official comment on the health condition of the leader of the party in the ruling coalition.

