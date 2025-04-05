Tanzanian president inaugurates landmark judiciary headquarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday inaugurated the new judiciary headquarters in the capital, Dodoma, which was constructed by China Railway Jianchang Engineering Company (CRJE) (East Africa) Limited, a leading Chinese construction firm, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The headquarters houses the three highest branches of the Tanzanian judiciary: the High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. The landmark nine-story building, covering 63,244 square meters, features artificial intelligence services, visitor-guiding robots and a designated helipad.

Speaking after inaugurating Judiciary Square, Hassan said that the new headquarters should be used to enhance the administration of justice in the country.

This substantial investment, along with ongoing training programs for judges and judiciary officials, demonstrates the government's commitment to strengthening the judiciary's capacity and efficiency, she said.

Jiang Yuntao, chairman of CRJE (East Africa) Limited, said that since taking part in the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway in 1969, CRJE has remained deeply committed to localized development in Tanzania.

In Dodoma, the company has delivered landmark projects including the Parliament Building, the University of Dodoma, the PSSSF Tower and the Ministry of Water headquarters.

Jiang said that the company will continue to support the capital's growth and socio-economic development through quality construction and local talent development.

News.Az