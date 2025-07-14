Teddy bear reportedly wrapped in material resembling human skin found

+ ↺ − 16 px

A teddy bear wrapped in what appeared to be human skin was discovered outside a Victorville gas station on Sunday afternoon, prompting a response from local law enforcement and a coroner’s investigation.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the ARCO/AMPM located in the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road around 12:30 p.m. on July 13 after receiving a report of an item that “appeared to be human remains,” News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

Photographs from the scene show the teddy bear positioned outside the gas station, surrounded by yellow crime scene tape. Witnesses said the bear appeared to have a face-like patch sewn onto its head and skin-like material stitched across its body.

A coroner investigator collected the bear for further examination. As of Sunday afternoon, authorities have not confirmed the material's origin, and it remains unclear whether it contains any human tissue.

However, some online users noted similarities between the bear found in Victorville and novelty items available for sale online. A nearly identical teddy bear labeled “human skin teddy bear”, made with faux gore and disturbing design elements, was found listed on Etsy. This has led to speculation that the item may be part of a staged art project or prank.

Despite these theories, no official determination has been made regarding the bear's construction or origin.

The gas station was closed during the investigation but reopened to the public at approximately 2:15 p.m. after the scene was cleared.

The case remains under active investigation.

News.Az