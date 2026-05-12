Tehran files U.S. complaint over June conflict, nuclear sites

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Iran has lodged a complaint against the U.S. at an arbitration court in The Hague, accusing it of military aggression against its nuclear sites, economic sanctions, and renewed threats of force, semi-official media reported Tuesday.

Tasnim news agency, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said that Tehran has filed a complaint against Washington at The Hague over “military aggression against Iranian nuclear facilities,” the “imposition of economic sanctions,” and “threats of resorting to force,” News.Az reports, citing The New Region.

In December 2025, Iran’s judiciary announced that it is leveling complaints against American and Israeli leaders “in a second country” following documentation of damages from the 12-day war with Israel in June 2025, aiming to subject them to international judicial prosecution with the assistance of international lawyers.

Israel killed top brass Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists with airstrikes in June, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran, with the two trading salvos of missiles and drones for 12 days. The US also bombed the key Natanz and Fordow nuclear sites in the country near the end of the conflict.

This petition was initially registered in February with the Iran-United States Claims Tribunal in The Hague over what Tehran described as Washington’s violations of its international obligations during the 12-day war against Iran, the statement added.

Iran has also requested the court to condemn and “order the United States to immediately cease all direct and indirect interference in Iran’s internal affairs,” it said.

Washington must provide guarantees of non-repetition of the alleged violations and fully compensate Iran for all damages incurred, according to Tasnim.

Since the US-Israel war with Iran began in late February, Iran’s judiciary has ordered affiliated entities to document war damages across the country for use in future international legal complaints against the US and to seek compensation.

Myriad top Iranian officials, including the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were killed during the US-Israeli military campaign that commenced in late February, disrupting the balance of power in the Islamic republic and positioning Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, as the new supreme leader.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump rejected the Iranian response to the US peace proposal, dubbing it “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” as both sides struggle to reach an understanding on a permanent peace deal.

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran have stalled since the ceasefire began, with no clear timeline for when face-to-face talks might resume.

News.Az