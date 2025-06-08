Tens of thousands of people took part in anti-government protest in Madrid

Demonstrators hold Spain's flags during a demonstration called by Spain's right-wing opposition party Partido Popular (PP) to protest against the ruling government in Plaza de Espana square in Madrid on June 8, 2025. ©Thomas Coex / AFP

A protest by thousands of people against the government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the ruling Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) took place in the center of Madrid, News.Az reports citing the Guardian.

The demonstration was organised by the opposition People's Party (PP). According to the central government delegation in the region, between 45,000 and 50,000 people took part in the action. The organisers claimed 100,000 protesters.

The reason for mass discontent was corruption scandals affecting the government, the prime minister's entourage and members of his family. The leader of the People's Party, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, addressed the protesters. He called on citizens to "settle with democracy and hold elections." The party leader emphasized that new elections must be held now.

At the same time, representatives of the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) assessed the action as a "failure." The head of the country's Ministry of Education, Pilar Alegria, noted that the musical "group Estopa attracts more viewers than Feijoo."

This is already the sixth action organized by Feijóo's political force. On May 10, protests for the resignation of the Spanish Prime Minister took place in Madrid, in which about 25,000 people participated.

