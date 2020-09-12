Teotihuacan pyramids, top Mexican tourist draw, reopen to public

+ ↺ − 16 px

The massive temples and pyramids of Teotihuacan, one of Mexico’s top tourist destinations, reopened to visitors on Thursday, more than five months after closing in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A trickle of tourists could be seen Thursday morning along the ancient city’s main thoroughfare, the so-called Avenue of the Dead, though they were not allowed to scale the site’s three tallest pyramids.

The main archeological zone will be limited to 3,000 visitors per day, with both temperature checks and masks required going forward. Two local museums will remain closed.

“I think it’s really important for the economy and for tourism that people can keep enjoying places like this,” said Spanish tourist Matte, one of the first to enter the monument, who declined to give his surname.

The reopening is also welcome news for vendors like Maria de Lourdes Guerra, who has been selling souvenirs at the site for 40 years and said locals were desperate to get back to work.

“People should come back and not forget about us,” she said.

