Tesla gets UK licence to supply electricity

Tesla’s energy subsidiary, Tesla Energy Ventures Limited, has been granted a licence by Ofgem to provide electricity to homes and businesses across United Kingdom.

The licence, which took effect on Wednesday, follows a months-long assessment process by the UK regulator and covers electricity supply activities only. It is separate from an existing generation licence held by Tesla Motors Limited, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

With this approval, Tesla can now directly sell electricity in the UK market, marking a significant expansion of its energy business beyond electric vehicles and battery storage.

News.Az