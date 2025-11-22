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Licence
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A 23-year-old woman in Singapore has been sentenced to four months in jail and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to possessing a live military-style ammunition round without a licence.08 May 2026-15:11
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Tesla’s energy subsidiary, Tesla Energy Ventures Limited, has been granted a licence by Ofgem to provide electricity to homes and businesses across United Kingdom.12 Mar 2026-11:30
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Geelong Cats star Bailey Smith is set to lose his driver’s licence after being caught speeding while returning to his home during Victoria’s recent bushfires.06 Feb 2026-13:29
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