Musk reveals new xAI-Tesla venture 'Macrohard'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk announced a joint AI initiative between xAI and Tesla called the "Macrohard/Digital Optimus" project, designed to simulate company operations using hybrid hardware with Grok serving as the controller.

The initiative aims to develop an AI system that can simulate entire company operations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The system combines Tesla's low-cost AI4 hardware with xAI's higher-cost Nvidia hardware, with Grok acting as the intelligent controller. Musk emphasizes that this system is the only real-time intelligent AI currently available.

xAI has reportedly paused work on Macrohard and redirected efforts toward Tesla's Digital Optimus. The shift focuses on enabling the system to process continuous information instead of relying solely on screenshots. More than 20 xAI engineers have either left the company or switched roles in recent months. Tesla announced a $2 billion investment in xAI in January 2026 to support this collaboration.

The AI system functions as an autonomous agent capable of performing real-time decision-making and software interaction. It is described as a digital counterpart to Tesla's Optimus robot, which handles physical tasks. The project could potentially use unused Tesla vehicles to scale its operations.

Musk views the Macrohard/Digital Optimus project as a significant step forward in AI capabilities. It combines real-time execution with deep world understanding through Grok. The shift in focus from Macrohard to Digital Optimus reflects a strategic decision to enhance the AI's processing abilities and scalability.

xAI's decision to halt the project aligns with broader strategic shifts within the company following its merger with SpaceX. The investment from Tesla underscores the potential for AI to transform business operations across industries.

How Did Markets React?

The announcement of the Macrohard project and Tesla's investment has drawn attention from investors and industry analysts. While the xAI project is currently on hold, the collaboration with Tesla highlights the company's broader ambitions in AI and automation.

Tesla's recent progress in building a charging network for its Semi electric trucks also reflects its commitment to infrastructure and technological advancement. The opening of the first Megacharger station in California marks a milestone in scaling electric trucking operations.

What Are Analysts Watching Next?

Analysts are closely monitoring the development of the AI system and its integration into business operations. The ability of Digital Optimus to simulate company functions could reshape the AI landscape.

Xpeng's recent challenge to Tesla's FSD technology further intensifies competition in the autonomous driving sector. Xpeng's CEO has invited Musk to test-drive its second-generation autonomous system, which aims to rival Tesla's FSD by August 2026.

Investor sentiment remains mixed. Deutsche Bank lowered its price target for Tesla from $500 to $480 but maintained a 'buy' rating (). CICC Research increased its target to $500 and assigned an 'outperform' rating (). Meanwhile, DZ Bank reaffirmed a 'sell' rating ().

News.Az