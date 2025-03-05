Tesla UK sales grow despite concerns over Musk’s political ties

Tesla’s UK sales rose by over a fifth year-on-year in February, boosted by strong demand for electric vehicles (EVs), despite growing consumer unease and backlash over CEO Elon Musk’s increasing involvement in US politics, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

Tesla sales hit nearly 4,000 in the UK last month, with the Model Y and the Model 3 being two of the most popular models, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). 1,990 Model 3 units were sold in the UK last month, with 1,861 Model Y units being sold during the same time.

Compared to February 2024, the firm's UK sales jumped 20.7% overall.

US president Donald Trump has named Musk as the head of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which will focus on finding ways to improve government productivity by modernising federal technology, slashing government jobs and reducing other spending.

Musk has also been sharing increasingly controversial views lately, which includes voicing his support for the German far-right, anti-immigration party, Alternative for Germany.

This has contributed to Tesla’s Germany sales plummeting too, according to the German Federal Motor Transport Authority.

Tesla sales fell 76% in February to 1,429 cars, compared to the same month in 2024.

On the other hand, total electric vehicle registrations in Germany soared 31% in February.

Tesla has also been facing increasing competition from Chinese rivals such as BYD, along with Geely and Leapmotor, which has dampened sales somewhat. This is mainly due to Chinese EVs offering their products at relatively cheaper prices, while also having highly sophisticated technology and a range of features.

UK registrations fall for fifth consecutive month

UK car registrations came in 1% lower at 84,054 units in February, according to the SMMT. This marked the fifth consecutive month of year-on-year decline.

Petrol car registrations plunged 17.3% to 39,865 units, whereas diesel car registrations also dropped 15.1% to 4,241 units.

On the other hand, battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations jumped 41.7%, to 21,244 units, with plug-in hybrid electric vehicle registrations also growing 19.3% to 7,273 units.

Similarly, hybrid electric vehicle registrations advanced 7.9% to 11,431 units.