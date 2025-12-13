Thai military destroys 2 Cambodian military targets via airstrike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand's 1st Army Area Command said in a social media post on Saturday that its subordinate troops, in coordination with the Royal Thai Air Force, launched airstrikes against two Cambodian military targets at 16:09 local time, successfully destroying Cambodia's weapons and ammunition depots as well as air defense and communication systems, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

A Royal Thai Navy spokesperson stated on the same day that naval fleets had carried out a military operation in the Gulf of Thailand in the early hours of the morning. The operation aimed to degrade and contain Cambodia's military capabilities in the vicinity of Koh Kong Province and safeguard the lives and property of residents along the Gulf of Thailand coast.

Separately, at a press conference on the Thailand-Cambodia border situation held on Saturday, a spokesperson for Thailand's Ministry of Defense and a health official reported that the latest round of clashes between the two countries has left 15 Thai soldiers dead and more than 270 others wounded.

As of Saturday morning, over 260,000 Thai civilians had taken shelter in refugee camps, with seven civilians confirmed dead.

News.Az