Cambodia halts all border crossings with Thailand
- 13 Dec 2025 16:34
- 13 Dec 2025 16:37
Photo by Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP
Cambodia suspended all of its border crossings with Thailand on Saturday as the two nations remained embroiled in a deadly military conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
"The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to fully suspend all entry and exit movements at all Cambodia-Thailand border crossings, effective immediately and until further notice," Cambodia interior ministry said in a statement.