Cambodia halts all border crossings with Thailand

Photo by Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP

Cambodia suspended all of its border crossings with Thailand on Saturday as the two nations remained embroiled in a deadly military conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to fully suspend all entry and exit movements at all Cambodia-Thailand border crossings, effective immediately and until further notice," Cambodia interior ministry said in a statement.


