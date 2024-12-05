Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army conducts command-staff exercise - VIDEO

Photo: The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

In accordance with the training plan of Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army for 2024, the subsequent command-staff exercise was carried out.

The units involved in the exercise were deployed to the training areas on alert, where their maneuver capabilities, as well as the operational command and control skills of the commanders and staffs, were evaluated under operational conditions, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry's press service. In the exercise conducted under conditions simulating real combat, the rocket and artillery units successfully destroyed the designated and unforeseen targets of the imaginary enemy by targeted fire.The tasks set in the command-staff exercise were fully completed.

News.Az