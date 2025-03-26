Thai prime minister survives no-confidence motion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra Wednesday survived a no-confidence motion, securing the support of 319 lawmakers in the 493-seat lower house of the parliament.

Some 162 lawmakers voted against the Pheu Thai Party leader, who was elected the 31st prime minister last August, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Every vote, whether in support or against, will serve as motivation for me and the Cabinet to remain committed to working for our fellow citizens moving forward,” said Paetongtarn, 38, on X after securing the confidence of the parliament.

Paetongtarn, the daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is Thailand's third prime minister, coming from the powerful Shinawatra family. Her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra previously held the position.

A candidate requires at least 247 votes to become the Southeast Asian​​​​​​​ country's prime minister.

News.Az