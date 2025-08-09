Thailand claims 3 soldiers wounded by landmine at border; Cambodia denies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Thai Army reported that three Thai soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion on Saturday morning during a patrol operation along the Thai-Cambodian border. However, Cambodia strongly refuted the Thai accusations.

According to Thailand's Second Army Region, the explosion occurred at around 1000 a.m. local time, when Thai troops were conducting a patrol and laying barbed wire to reinforce border security in Sisaket Province, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Thai army spokesperson Winthai Suvaree said that the incident clearly demonstrated the continued, concealed use of weapons along the border by the Cambodian side, which is a clear violation of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, or the Ottawa Convention.

"Such actions pose a major obstacle to implementing ceasefire measures and resolving the conflict through peaceful means and further reinforce evidence that Cambodia has consistently initiated the use of weapons first," Winthai said in a statement.

The Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) on Saturday evening strongly refuted the Thai accusations that Cambodia laid new mines that exploded and injured three Thai soldiers.

"Cambodia's position is unequivocal: We have not, and will not, plant new landmines," the CMAA said in a press release.

"At this time, no official and transparent investigation has been carried out regarding the reported incident involving injured Thai soldiers," the press release said.

"In the absence of verified facts, it is essential that all parties exercise restraint in public statements. Unsubstantiated accusations not only risk undermining the spirit of cooperation established under the ceasefire but also threaten to erode trust at a moment when constructive engagement is most needed," it added.

The press release said Cambodia hopes that the Thai side will respect the points agreed upon at the extraordinary meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC), especially point two, which states that both sides maintain current troop deployments without further movement, including patrol towards the other side's position.

On Aug. 7, Cambodia and Thailand reached a consensus on the details of a ceasefire and signed an agreement at a GBC extraordinary meeting held in Malaysia. Both sides agreed to maintain current troop deployments and not to increase forces along the border.

