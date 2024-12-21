News.az
News
Soldiers
Tag:
Soldiers
Germany to deploy soldiers at Poland border
13 Dec 2025-15:58
Six Pakistani soldiers killed in clash with militants
30 Oct 2025-04:46
Thailand claims 3 soldiers wounded by landmine at border; Cambodia denies
09 Aug 2025-22:43
Six Lebanese soldiers dead, others hurt in weapons depot explosion
09 Aug 2025-20:35
North Korea to send as many as 30,000 troops to bolster Russia’s forces, Ukrainian officials say
02 Jul 2025-16:37
Ukraine claims capture of North Korean soldiers as Russia reports settlement
11 Jan 2025-18:43
Lebanon sends 70 soldiers and officers back to Syria - security official
28 Dec 2024-19:13
Ukrainian drones target North Koreans
27 Dec 2024-23:13
North Korean troops endure heavy losses in Russian region
26 Dec 2024-21:19
Pakistan Taliban claims raid that left 16 soldiers dead
21 Dec 2024-14:37
