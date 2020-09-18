Thailand sees 1st COVID-19 death in over 100 days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand Friday reported its first coronavirus death in more than 100 days, a health official said, after an infected Thai citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month, according to Daily Sabah.

The 54-year old man, who was an interpreter based in Saudi Arabia working for the Thai Labor Ministry, had been treated in a Bangkok hospital for two weeks and died Friday, Somsak Akksilp, head of the Department Medical Services, told Reuters.

The country's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha warned protesters Thursday against heightening COVID-19 risks as they planned large anti-government demonstrations for the weekend.

Demonstrators have held two months of near-daily rallies to demand leader Chan-o-cha's removal and changes to a constitution they say were designed to extend military dominance after an election last year.

Thailand has not seen a local coronavirus transmission for 15 days since Sept. 3, when a prison inmate tested positive after over 100 days of no new local cases.

News.Az