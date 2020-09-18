Yandex metrika counter

Thailand sees 1st COVID-19 death in over 100 days

  • World
  • Share
Thailand sees 1st COVID-19 death in over 100 days

Thailand Friday reported its first coronavirus death in more than 100 days, a health official said, after an infected Thai citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month, according to Daily Sabah. 

The 54-year old man, who was an interpreter based in Saudi Arabia working for the Thai Labor Ministry, had been treated in a Bangkok hospital for two weeks and died Friday, Somsak Akksilp, head of the Department Medical Services, told Reuters.

The country's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha warned protesters Thursday against heightening COVID-19 risks as they planned large anti-government demonstrations for the weekend.

Demonstrators have held two months of near-daily rallies to demand leader Chan-o-cha's removal and changes to a constitution they say were designed to extend military dominance after an election last year.

Thailand has not seen a local coronavirus transmission for 15 days since Sept. 3, when a prison inmate tested positive after over 100 days of no new local cases.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      