Russian, UAE foreign ministers seek resumption of talks to achieve Middle East agreement

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ​and his counterpart from ‌the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin ​Zayed, called ​for the resumption of talks ⁠to secure ​a rapid, sustainable agreement ​to the Middle East crisis, the Russian Foreign ​Ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A statement ​said the ministers, in a ‌telephone ⁠call, "expressed their shared view on the need to resume ​negotiations ​in ⁠order to promptly reach agreements ​on a long-term, ​sustainable ⁠resolution of the crisis, taking into ⁠account ​the legitimate ​interests of all countries in ​the region".

News.Az