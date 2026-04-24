Russian, UAE foreign ministers seek resumption of talks to achieve Middle East agreement
Photo: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, called for the resumption of talks to secure a rapid, sustainable agreement to the Middle East crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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A statement said the ministers, in a telephone call, "expressed their shared view on the need to resume negotiations in order to promptly reach agreements on a long-term, sustainable resolution of the crisis, taking into account the legitimate interests of all countries in the region".
By Faig Mahmudov