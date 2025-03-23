The Earth was hit by the most powerful magnetic storm since the beginning of the year

The Earth was hit by the most powerful magnetic storm since the beginning of 2025.

This was reported by the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, News.Az informs.

The phenomenon was preceded by a major solar flare. Strong geomagnetic disturbances are expected by the end of March 23. Scientists explained that fluctuations in the Earth's field can cause poor health.

The magnetic storm will begin to subside closer to midday on Monday.

