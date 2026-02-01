The Hill: The partial shutdown in the US will last at least two more days

The Hill: The partial shutdown in the US will last at least two more days

The partial forced pause in US government operations due to uncoordinated funding will last until at least February 3, News.Az reports, citing The Hill.

The House Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on Monday to consider the bill's supplemental government funding. A vote on the debate procedure for the bill and a final vote on the funding package are not expected until Tuesday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, speaking to Fox News on Sunday, expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved by Tuesday.

"Let me remind you that these are projects that have already been adopted. We will do this again. At the moment, this is just a formality," Johnson said.

