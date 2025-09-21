The Syrian leader visited the United States for the first time in 58 years

The Syrian leader visited the United States for the first time in 58 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit is anticipated to offer a chance to discuss the restoration of diplomatic ties between Syria and the US, including reopening the Syrian embassy in Washington.

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has arrived in Washington to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, marking the first official visit by a Syrian leader to the United States since 1967, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

According to the channel, al-Sharaa is accompanied by four ministers. The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to discuss restoring diplomatic relations between Syria and the US, including the reopening of the Syrian embassy in Washington.

On September 24, al-Sharaa will address the UN General Assembly. CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs said this week that plans are being made for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and the Syrian leader on the sidelines of the session.

On May 14, Trump held talks with al-Sharaa in Riyadh, announcing that Washington would begin lifting decades-old sanctions on Damascus. On July 1, he signed an executive order formally ending unilateral sanctions against Syria.

News.Az