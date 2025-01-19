The UN announced that thousands of trucks loaded with food and flour are prepared to enter Gaza
AFP/Musa Al SHAER
The UN's Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) reports that thousands of trucks loaded with food and flour are ready to enter Gaza under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, News.Az citing the BBC.
In a post on X, the agency says it has "4,000 truckloads of aid ready to enter Gaza - half of them carry food and flour".
The agency's head Philippe Lazzarini adds: "Attacks on aid convoys in the Gaza Strip could decline as humanitarian relief comes in following a ceasefire".
