Thirteen people went missing in the mountains of Russia while on a ski trip

Thirteen people went missing in the mountains of Russia while on a ski trip

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirteen people have gone missing while on a ski trip in Russia's Perm region.

The missing persons had set out on a hike the day before. Some time later, one of the participants contacted home and reported that they had reached the summit and were heading back, News.Az reports.

According to available information, after this, contact with the group was lost, and the tourists did not return to the camp.

The group reportedly included both experienced athletes and amateurs. The area is currently experiencing low temperatures and snowfall. The search for the missing will begin tomorrow with volunteers. Search and rescue operations are currently impossible due to adverse weather conditions.

News.Az