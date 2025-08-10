Three attackers and a policeman killed in armed clash in southeastern Iran -VIDEO

Four people have been killed and another injured in armed clashes between unidentified gunmen and police in southeastern Iran, News.Az informs via local media.

According to the information, unknown persons attacked police officers in the city of Saravan in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan. Three attackers and one policeman were killed in the shootout, and another law enforcement officer was injured.

Police are searching for the remaining participants in the attack.

News.Az