Tokyo ranks 2nd, surpassing New York as most attractive city

Tokyo has risen to second place in the global urban attractiveness rankings for the first time, surpassing New York, thanks to a boost in foreign visitors, after spending nine years in third place.

This is according to the new edition of the Global Power City Index, published yesterday by the Mori Memorial Foundation's Institute for Urban Strategies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

London retains first place for the 14th consecutive year, despite a decline in its overall score.

The ranking, which evaluates 48 major cities, measures "attractiveness" in six areas: economy, research and development, cultural interaction, livability, environment, and accessibility. Tokyo improved its overall score despite falling in the economy category. The Japanese capital ranked first for livability and rose to second place for cultural interaction, boosted by the weak yen, which makes the country more attractive to tourists.

New York recorded "the steepest decline in score" of all cities, losing the second place it had held since 2012. It suffered especially in livability, and ranked last in price. Osaka rose from 35th to 18th place thanks to the impact of Expo 2025 on tourism and gross domestic product.

News.Az