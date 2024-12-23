Tom Hanks' shaky hands spark social media debate over his health - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fans of Tom Hanks have expressed concern over the actor's health after he was seen struggling to control his shaking hand during a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The Forrest Gump legend, 68, joined others stars including Scarlett Johansson, Alec Baldwin, Paul Rudd, and John Mulaney on the programme as for Martin Short‘s induction into the show’s Five-Timers club. But during his monologue, some picked up Tom's hands trembling as he spoke, News.az reports, citing The Mirror. A clip of the performance was posted on the show's official Instagram account and it left a number of followers worried for the movie favourite, who revealed his type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 2013. One wrote: "Is Tom Hanks’ hand shaking?" while another responded: "I also noticed it!!! And now I am concerned."A third person recalled when they noticed the issue on British TV. They wrote: "He was on The Graham Norton show a while back and I noticed it there too…" But someone else was quick to make the point: "Considering he's almost 70! Yeah older people hands tends to shake a little."Mirror Online have contacted Tom's reps for comments. It comes two years after fans noticed his right hand shaking as he was was promoting Baz Luhrmann's biopic of Elvis, in which he stars as the singer's manager. The movie premiere was held in Sydney, Australia, where filming took place.Standing on the stage in front of an audience, Tom began: "There is no better place in the world to make a motion picture than right here on the Gold Coast. I've shot films in Morocco and Los Angeles and New York City and Seattle and in Berlin," he continued, while holding the microphone in his right hand."None of them have what the Gold Coast have, and what is that? Two words. None of those other cities have Dan Murphy. What a man, who I got to know quite well." Tom's hand was visibly shaking by this point, and he made an attempt for it to stop.The actor then placed his left hand underneath the microphone, before trying to switch hands completely. The award-winning Hollywood star concluded: "We had an absolutely magnificent time with you all. "There is something about the people and the place of the Gold Coast that makes everyone walk around with a confident look on their face."In 2020, Tom revealed his "bone-crushing" battle with Covid. The Hollywood great and his wife Rita Wilson recovered from the deadly bug after they were struck down with it in March of that year. Appearing virtually on The Late Show, Tom explained that he experienced "very different" symptoms to his wife despite the pair both testing positive.The star said: "We had no idea how it could have happened, where it could have happened." He added: "Every time I moved around I felt like something was cracking inside me," he said, before adding that he also experienced "bone-crushing fatigue". The father-of-four said he "had some body aches and was very fatigued".

News.Az