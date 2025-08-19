Top 5 coins about to skyrocket as crypto whales swarm the meme coin market

+ ↺ − 16 px

The market has ballooned to $71.75 billion in total capitalization, with a daily trading volume of nearly $9.9 billion. This isn’t just casual trading; crypto whales dive headfirst into the meme coin pool and scoop up tokens in big chunks. This might be it if you’ve been looking for the right moment to jump into the meme coin frenzy. Let’s break down the top five meme coins that are turning heads and could explode in value soon, starting with one that’s catching serious whale attention, Little Pepe (LILPEPE).

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Presale Powerhouse

Little Pepe is currently making waves during its ongoing presale, now at Stage 10. Tokens are selling for $0.0019 each, a slight jump from the $0.0018 price at Stage 9. The presale is almost fully booked, with $18.65 million raised out of the $19.3 million goal, and 97.22% of the 12.75 billion tokens available at this stage sold. If you haven’t jumped on board yet, now’s the time, because the price will rise to $0.0020 in the next stage. What’s exciting here is the potential. Early investors at Stage 1 are already looking at gains close to 90%, and investors joining at Stage 10 could still see an estimated 60.89% increase by the time Little Pepe launches on exchanges at $0.0030. Beyond just numbers, Little Pepe is a serious contender backed by Certik’s security audit and is now listed on CoinMarketCap, giving investors confidence in its legitimacy. Big players are also joining in; whales have been spotted buying over $300,000 worth of tokens during the presale. With ambitions to hit $1.293 within six months, Little Pepe is poised for a significant breakout, especially as it rides the wave of growing whale interest.

Memecore (M): Stability Meets Potential

Memecore has existed long enough to build a solid reputation in the meme coin space. Currently trading at about $0.45, it holds a market cap north of $700 million and sees nearly $20 million daily trading volume. Unlike newer meme coins that aim for quick spikes, Memecore offers a steadier ride, making it a solid pick for those who want to avoid wild swings but still want to tap into meme coin potential.

BUILDon (B): The Builder’s Meme Coin

BUILDon, priced around $0.66 with a market cap surpassing $660 million, has been making noise with substantial trading volumes of over $30 million daily. It’s not just hype. BUILDon’s focus on development within the meme coin ecosystem makes it attractive for long-term investors.

Toshi (TOSHI): The Rising Newcomer

Toshi is a relatively fresh face in the meme coin crowd, but it is catching on fast. Trading just under $0.0008, with a market cap of about $335 million, Toshi’s 24-hour trading volume exceeds $55 million. Its low price point means it’s accessible to many, and this early stage could mean significant gains if momentum keeps building. Toshi is worth watching for investors who want to get in on a potential breakout.

Loaded Lions (LION): The Community Champion

Loaded Lions trades around $0.02 and benefits from a loyal, active community supporting the token. While its price is higher than some meme coins, the strength of its community and its steady performance have made it a favorite among investors who value social engagement as a driver of value.

Final Thoughts: Time to Consider Your Move

The Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presale nears completion and launches at $0.0030, promising early investors potential gains of nearly 61%. Meanwhile, coins like Memecore, BUILDon, Toshi, and Loaded Lions provide options for different risk appetites and investment styles. If you want to catch the wave, now might be the time to look closer, especially at Little Pepe’s ongoing presale. If the current momentum holds, meme coins could be the surprise star of 2025, and getting in early could pay off big.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

News.Az