Yandex metrika counter

Top Italian fintech investors back startups in 2025

  • Digital finance
  • Share
Top Italian fintech investors back startups in 2025
Photo: Getty Images

Italy’s fintech sector continues to grow as venture capital activity surges in 2025.

Startups raised around US$396 million in the first seven months, with fintech taking 31% of total funding, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Key players driving this growth include:

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) – Italy’s national development bank manages over €1 billion in venture funds, supporting fintech, blockchain, and deeptech. Its Fin+Tech accelerator offers seed investments up to €300,000 and mentorship. Notable portfolio companies: BKN301 Group, Viceversa, Digital Brokerage Europe.

Vento Ventures – Backed by Exor, this early-stage fund invests €150,000 initially, with follow-on up to €1 million. It has supported fintech startups such as Qomodo, Tundr, and Perpethua.

LVenture Group – A publicly listed VC and accelerator (Luiss EnLabs), providing up to €250,000 in seed funding, mentorship, and workspace. Fintech portfolio includes 99Bros, Insoore, Together Price.

United Ventures – Focused on tech innovators reshaping industries, with 14 fintech investments including Moneyfarm, Credimi, and Trustfull.

Primo Capital – Independent alternative investment platform with €500 million across multiple funds; its digital fund focuses on fintech and B2B software. Portfolio includes ChAI, Cryptobooks, Eoliann, Yolo.

Gellify – Innovation platform and investor supporting B2B digital startups. It has invested in eight fintech startups, including Datrix, Young Platform, and Voices of Wealth.

Italy’s fintech ecosystem shows strong momentum, with a combination of government-backed and private investors fueling innovation in digital banking, payments, wealth management, and insurtech.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      