Top Italian fintech investors back startups in 2025

Italy’s fintech sector continues to grow as venture capital activity surges in 2025.

Startups raised around US$396 million in the first seven months, with fintech taking 31% of total funding, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Key players driving this growth include:

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) – Italy’s national development bank manages over €1 billion in venture funds, supporting fintech, blockchain, and deeptech. Its Fin+Tech accelerator offers seed investments up to €300,000 and mentorship. Notable portfolio companies: BKN301 Group, Viceversa, Digital Brokerage Europe.

Vento Ventures – Backed by Exor, this early-stage fund invests €150,000 initially, with follow-on up to €1 million. It has supported fintech startups such as Qomodo, Tundr, and Perpethua.

LVenture Group – A publicly listed VC and accelerator (Luiss EnLabs), providing up to €250,000 in seed funding, mentorship, and workspace. Fintech portfolio includes 99Bros, Insoore, Together Price.

United Ventures – Focused on tech innovators reshaping industries, with 14 fintech investments including Moneyfarm, Credimi, and Trustfull.

Primo Capital – Independent alternative investment platform with €500 million across multiple funds; its digital fund focuses on fintech and B2B software. Portfolio includes ChAI, Cryptobooks, Eoliann, Yolo.

Gellify – Innovation platform and investor supporting B2B digital startups. It has invested in eight fintech startups, including Datrix, Young Platform, and Voices of Wealth.

Italy’s fintech ecosystem shows strong momentum, with a combination of government-backed and private investors fueling innovation in digital banking, payments, wealth management, and insurtech.

News.Az