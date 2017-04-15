Total of 39 people remain at hospitals after St. Petersburg metro blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

The authorities of the Russian city of Saint Petersburg have said that 39 people injured in the last week's metro blast remain hospitalized.

"As of 7 p.m. local time [16:00 GMT] on April 14 one more victim has been transferred to the outpatient treatment. 39 remain in hospitals," Mityanina posted on her Twitter account.

On April 12, Mityanina said that one of the victims of the attack died in the Military Medical Academy named after S.M Kirov in St. Petersburg, bringing the total death toll to 15.

On April 3, an explosion hit a subway car on a stretch between two subway stations in the center of St. Petersburg, leaving over 50 people injured. Russia’s Investigative Committee said that a Russian citizen of Kyrgyz descent Akbarzhon Jalilov was the prime suspect, but did not rule out the possibility of the perpetrator having accomplices.

