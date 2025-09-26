Toxic moonshine leaves 11 dead in Colombia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eleven people have died and ten remain in critical condition after consuming a lethal batch of homemade liquor in Barranquilla, Colombia, authorities announced.

Most of the dead were unhoused street dwellers who consume "cochoco," a cocktail of ethyl alcohol, methanol and other substances that is sold in reused plastic bottles for about 50 cents, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ever Carabello, the nephew of one of the deceased, told AFP his uncle consumed it "every day," adding "honestly, we never thought this would happen to him."

The drink's maker is among those who died, and police say the liquor was produced in "deplorable," unsanitary conditions.

In Colombia, cheap homemade liquor is commonly consumed by those living in extreme poverty.

News.Az