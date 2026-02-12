Toyota group extends buyout bid deadline

+ ↺ − 16 px

A company within the Toyota group has extended the tender offer deadline for its planned buyout of Toyota Industries, giving shareholders more time to decide whether to participate in the deal.

The new deadline has been moved to March 2 from February 12, according to a regulatory filing by Toyota Asset Preparatory, the entity handling the acquisition process. The extension is aimed at increasing the likelihood that the takeover bid will succeed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Following the announcement, Toyota Industries shares rose, briefly reaching 20,000 yen before settling slightly lower. The stock still remained higher compared to pre-announcement levels, reflecting investor attention around the deal.

The proposed buyout is strategically important for the Toyota group. Toyota Industries currently holds about 9% of Toyota Motor and also owns stakes in several other companies within the group. If completed, the deal is expected to strengthen the influence of the Toyoda founding family over the broader automotive conglomerate.

However, the takeover attempt has faced strong opposition, particularly from U.S.-based activist investor Elliott Investment Management and other shareholders. The dispute has turned the deal into a broader test of corporate governance standards in Japan, especially for one of the country’s most historic and influential industrial groups.

Analysts say the outcome could shape how major Japanese corporations handle shareholder activism and governance reforms in the future, as global investors increasingly push for transparency and structural changes in Japan’s corporate sector.

News.Az