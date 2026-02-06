Toyota CEO Sato to step down, CFO Kon to take over

Toyota has announced that CEO Koji Sato will step down from his role and be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Kenta Kon, as the automaker moves to speed up decision-making during a period of major industry transformation.

The leadership change was confirmed by the company on Friday. Sato is set to transition into new roles as vice chairman and chief industry officer, where he will focus more on broader automotive sector developments and long-term strategic issues, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kon, meanwhile, will take over day-to-day leadership of the company, with a focus on internal management and operational execution.

Toyota said the restructuring is aimed at helping the company respond faster to sweeping changes across the global auto sector. The industry is currently facing multiple pressures, including electrification, software-driven vehicle development, supply chain shifts, and intensifying global competition.

The company signaled that separating responsibilities between internal operations and external industry strategy could help Toyota stay competitive during this transition.

Under the new structure, Kon is expected to focus on streamlining management processes and improving operational efficiency. Sato will shift toward industry-level strategy, partnerships, and long-term positioning.

Toyota did not indicate immediate changes to its broader corporate strategy but framed the leadership change as part of its long-term transformation planning.

The transition comes as global automakers race to adapt to rapidly changing technology demands and shifting consumer expectations, particularly around electric vehicles, software integration, and autonomous driving development.

