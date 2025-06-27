Yandex metrika counter

Trump admin grants $30M to Gaza aid group called "death trap" by U.N.

EYAD BABA/AFP/Getty

The U.S. State Department announced Thursday that the Trump administration had approved $30 million in funding for the controversial, opaquely run private food distribution organization known as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has been criticized by a United Nations agency as "a death trap" for hungry Palestinians in the war-torn enclave. It is the first U.S. government funding for the GHF confirmed by the Trump administration.

Since it began operating in May, the GHF says it has distributed more than 46 million meals to Gazans, but its record has been marred by almost daily reports of civilians being killed trying to access its four "distribution hubs," News.Az reports citing CBS news.

The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said that as of Wednesday, 549 people had been killed near GHF hubs trying to access aid, and more than 4,066 others wounded. The United Nations has reported a lower death toll, saying that 410 people have been killed near the aid hubs.

The GHF dismisses the Ministry of Health's figures as disinformation, and it says daily that nobody has been killed inside any of its hubs, while acknowledging incidents of violence outside the sites and referring to Israel's military for further information.

"We call on other countries to also support the GHF," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said during a media briefing on Thursday, adding that the U.S. support, "is simply the latest iteration of President Trump's and Secretary Rubio's pursuit of peace in the region."


