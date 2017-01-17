Trump advisor, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO discuss business cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President-elect Trump’s incoming staff advisor and public liaison to government agencies and businesses, Anthony Scaramucci and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev discussed prospects for US-Russian business cooperation in Davos, according to Scaramucci speaking with TASS on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in what was his first interview with the Russian media.

"I saw him [Dmitriev] half an hour ago," he said.

Scaramucci also had a meeting with WEF Founder and Executive Chairman, Klaus Schwab, to discuss his participation in "Outlook for the United States" session.

"After that I’ll have a couple of other press things and then I’m literally flying back directly to Washington. This (the participation in the forum - TASS) is more for communications than making announcements," Trump’s advisor said.

Anthony Scaramucci, an American financier and entrepreneur who is the founder and co-managing partner of the SkyBridge Capital investment firm, is expected to assume the position of Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs in the Trump Administration. He is the only unofficial representative of Trump’s team at the forum in Davos.

