Trump calls US-Venezuela ties ‘extraordinary’ post-Maduro capture

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump praised a significant change in Venezuela, stating that oil exports are resuming and that the U.S. has "extraordinary" relations with the country’s current leadership.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Relations between Venezuela and the United States have been, to put it mildly, extraordinary! We are dealing very well with President Delcy Rodriguez, and her Representatives. Oil is starting to flow, and large amounts of money, unseen for many years, will soon be greatly helping the people of Venezuela," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump also took a swipe at unauthorised actors in the unfolding situation, warning, “Marco Rubio, and all of our Representatives, are doing a fantastic job, but we speak only for ourselves, and don’t want there to be any confusion or misrepresentation. There is a story about a man named Harry Sargeant III … He has no authority … nor does anyone else that is not approved by the State Department."

News.Az