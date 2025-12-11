Trump claims US leads world in AI under his leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Donald Trump targeted The Wall Street Journal in a lengthy monologue on Truth Social, dismissing its warning that China is surpassing the United States in the electricity required to power AI systems.

He called the report “ridiculous” and cast it as part of a pattern of coverage that, in his view, routinely underrates American power and inflates China’s, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The Wall Street Journal has another ridiculous story today that China is dominating us, and the World, on the production of Electricity having to do with AI. They’re WRONG, as usual!” Trump wrote, rejecting the premise that the US is falling behind on the power required to run advanced AI data centres.

“Every AI plant being built in the United States is building its own Electric Generating Facilities,” Trump said, adding that approvals for such projects are being granted “carefully, but very quickly, a matter of weeks.”

He claimed any surplus electricity from these facilities will feed into the broader power grid, which he said is being strengthened like never before.

The President insisted that the concerns cited by analysts and the WSJ are misplaced. “In other words, AI has far more Electricity than they will ever need because they are building the facilities that produce it, themselves,” he wrote.

He also pointed to the grid expansion as proof that the country is positioned for wider growth beyond AI.

Trump ended his message by crediting himself for America’s perceived edge in AI development. “We are leading the World in AI, BY FAR, because of a gentleman named DONALD J. TRUMP!” he declared.

News.Az