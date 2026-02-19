Trump declares "war in Gaza is over" despite ongoing violations

The U.S. president has been praising the "ceasefire" deal that took effect in October, asserting that the "war in Gaza is over."

The statement comes amid near-daily Israeli violations, which have killed over 600 Palestinians since the agreement went into effect. Experts have said ending those violations will be key to any progress the Board of Peace can make, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump referred to the ongoing violence as “little flames”.

He added he believes Hamas will “give up their weapons”, referring to the disarmament that remains a key sticking point between Hamas and Israel.

“If they don’t, it’ll be, you know, they’ll be harshly met,” Trump said. He added “you’ve got to give” Hamas “credit” for locating and returning all the bodies of Israeli captives in Gaza.

